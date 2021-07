FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) - In the past 24 hours, Fresno County saw multiple visits from major players in the upcoming gubernatorial recall election on Sept. 14. On Tuesday Gov. Gavin Newsom and state assembly member, Kevin Kiley visited Fresno. And on Wednesday former San Diego mayor, Kevin Faulconer, also visited Fresno. This comes less than three weeks until ballots are mailed out for the recall election. Kiley and Faulconer are one of the dozens of candidates vying to take Newsom's place. Fresno County could be critical for Newsom and his opponents to pick up votes.

Fresno County is more politically mixed than some of California's largest counties. To put it in perspective, in Los Angeles County, the state's most populous county, there are 5.7 million registered voters according to a report published by county election officials in mid-July. Of those, 53% are Democrats, only 17% are Republicans, and 23% are no party preference. In contrast, Fresno County has about 506,600 voters, according to county elections officials. Of that, 40% are Democrats, 32% are Republicans and 20% are no party preference.