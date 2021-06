FRESNO, California (KSEE) - It's the first time the pride flag is flying high on Fresno State's campus.

"In the political climate that we live in over the last few years and especially with COVID, I think that this is the time where we really come together as a community and it's really the time where we start to see that we're all a part of a larger community here," said Christopher Rodriguez, a Fresno State alumni.