HANFORD, California (KGPE) - Families and friends gathered at the annual Kings County Peace Officers' Memorial on Wednesday at the Kings County Government Center in Hanford to pay respects to fallen peace officers.

"We understand that no speech, no tribute nor any ceremony can ease your pain, but please know we think about you everyday, not just on today. We do pray that you will find some peace knowing that your loved ones lived a noble life that is honored by all of us here today," said Deputy Chief Gary Cramer of the Corcoran Police Department.