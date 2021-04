FRESNO, California. (KSEE) - The City of Fresno is now three months into the Project Off-Ramp initiative, which aims to clean up encampments along the freeways and help people experiencing homelessness transition into temporary hotel housing through the state’s Project Home Key.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said the next step is the 99 freeway, where about 100 people are currently taking shelter, but he said right now, there just aren’t enough rooms to house them.