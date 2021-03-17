Wednesday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

KGPE Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow, then we’ll see our next round of rain. Showers will move into the North Valley and our northern mountains early in the evening.

Expect the rain to move southward throughout the evening, reaching the South Valley by midnight.

Most areas will receive less than a quarter of an inch of rain from this system, with locally higher amounts possible in the North Valley. Up to an inch will be possible in the foothills.

Snow levels will be higher with this system. They will be near 7000 ft Thursday, then will fall throughout Friday to 6500 ft.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com