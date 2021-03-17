Wednesday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow, then we’ll see our next round of rain. Showers will move into the North Valley and our northern mountains early in the evening.

Expect the rain to move southward throughout the evening, reaching the South Valley by midnight.

Most areas will receive less than a quarter of an inch of rain from this system, with locally higher amounts possible in the North Valley. Up to an inch will be possible in the foothills.

Snow levels will be higher with this system. They will be near 7000 ft Thursday, then will fall throughout Friday to 6500 ft.