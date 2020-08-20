Wednesday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

Our air quality is getting worse. An air quality alert is in effect until further notice due to smoke impacts from area wildfires.

Temperatures won’t be as hot for the next few days, and we’ll top out in the low triple digits. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s. Our mountains will get a break from the showers and storms.

Hurricane Genevieve will make our forecast a little more interesting Sunday and Monday. Moisture from the offshore system will be drawn into Central California. Showers and storms will return to the mountains, and we may see a chance of a few showers in the Valley on Sunday night. Stay tuned!