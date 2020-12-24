Wednesday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

We’re going to feel milder temperatures for the next two days, but expect more clouds. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid/upper 50s, then we’ll warm to the low 60s by Christmas Day.

Our next chance of showers moves in Friday night, and will last through Saturday morning. Expect lighter rain amounts in the Valley at under a tenth of an inch. Snow levels will drop down to 5500 ft by Saturday morning.

A second and stronger storm system will bring us more rain Sunday night through Monday. Snow levels with this second system will be lower and near 4000 ft by Mondy.