Wednesday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

We have a cool down on the way for our Thanksgiving.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s. It will be cold for the next couple of nights, and freeze warnings will be in effect for Thursday and Friday nights. A freeze watch is set up for Saturday night. Lows will dip down to the 20s in the coldest Valley locations.

The Sierra will feel strong wind tonight and tomorrow morning. A wind advisory will be in effect from 2 AM until 11 AM tomorrow for the foothills and mountains in and north of Fresno County.