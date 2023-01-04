Heavy rain is moving through the Valley this evening. We’ll continue to see scattered showers Thursday, with an isolated rumble of thunder.

A flood watch is in effect through early Friday morning. Localized flooding and ponding on the roadways will be an issue, especially in the foothills, where several inches of rain will fall.

It will be windy across the Valley tonight and Thursday, with the wind peaking between 10 PM and 5 AM. A wind advisory is in effect for the Valley and west side mountain areas. Gusts west of I-5 will potentially reach 55 mph.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Sierra, mainly above 5000 ft. The impressive snow totals will be above 7000 ft., where several feet of snow will fall.