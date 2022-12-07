Fog will return tonight. A dense fog advisory will be in effect until 11 AM Thursday. Expect the visibility to be less than .25 mi in parts of the Valley for the morning commute.

Our next round of spotty showers will move Thursday night. This will be a light and quick system, bringing the Valley less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

A stronger storm system will move into Central California Saturday. This storm will bring significant rain to the Valley and foothills through the weekend. It will also bring significant snow to the Sierra. Snow levels will be near 6000 ft Saturday, then will fall to be closer to 3500 ft Sunday. A winter storm watch has been issued for this event.