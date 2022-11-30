It was a quiet and sunny Wednesday, but we’re going to see everything change tomorrow.

A storm system will push rain and snow into the North Valley for the Thursday morning commute. Rain will spread south toward the South Valley by the afternoon. Expect pockets of heavy rain for your evening commute. We’ll receive .25-.50″ of rain from this system.

The foothills will receive 1-2″ of rain. Snow levels will drop tomorrow evening after 7 PM. They’ll be just under 3000 ft when the storm system wraps up, so 1-3″ of snow will be possible down to 3000 ft.

The heavy snow will fall above 5000 ft. Expect 1-3 feet of snow.