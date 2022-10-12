YourCentralValley.com
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Oct 12, 2022 / 08:03 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 12, 2022 / 08:03 PM PDT
After a 9 day stretch of 90s, we’re finally going to feel temperatures drop back to the 80s. Expect this gradual cooling trend to continue into early next week.
