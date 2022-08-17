YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Aug 17, 2022 / 08:04 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 17, 2022 / 08:04 PM PDT
It was another extremely hot day. Our excessive heat warning will expire at 11 PM Wednesday, then a heat advisory will go into effect. Heat related illnesses will still be a concern through Saturday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com