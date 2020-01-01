Milder start to 2020

Our New Year’s Eve temperatures topped out in the upper 50s, and we are going to be even milder at the beginning of 2020. So long, 2019!

For your midnight forecast, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 40s. Please have a safe night!

Expect patchy fog tonight and tomorrow morning, especially in the South Valley. A dense fog advisory will be in effect from 11 PM today until 11 AM tomorrow.

New Year’s Day high temperatures will reach the upper 50s again. We’re typically only in the low 50s in early January.

We’ll keep patchy fog in the forecast for the rest of the week, but temperatures will be changing.

By Friday, 60s will arrive in the Valley, and they’ll stick around for the first Saturday of 2020. Enjoy, and make it a great start to the new year!