Warm and calm Saturday, changes Sunday

We ended the work week on a mild note, and Friday high temperatures were in the mid 60s. We’ll be even warmer tomorrow, then a cold front on Sunday will change everything.

Expect to be mostly clear tonight with lows in the low and mid 40s. We will see patchy fog develop again, so you may run into reduced visibility during your Saturday morning travels.

Forecast visibility at 7 AM Saturday

We’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow. High temperatures on Saturday will be well above our average high of 58°. Expect to top out in the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow.

Saturday high temperatures

Tomorrow night will be mostly clear and in the low and mid 40s again. Sunday morning will start out calm, then the cold front will move through.

The wind will pick up late in the morning. It will be windy in the afternoon and evening hours. Sustained wind will be at 20-30 mph, but we will have stronger gusts. A wind advisory will be in effect from noon until 10 PM Sunday. The wind will die down slightly by the later evening hours, but we’ll feel a breeze through Monday.

Forecast sustained wind at 5 PM Sunday

Temperatures will also be much cooler on Sunday, and we’ll only reach the upper 50s. This is average, but it will feel cool compared to Saturday’s warm weather.

Weekend at a glance

The foothills will have a few light showers move through from north to south during the mid morning through late afternoon time frame. Snow levels will be near 7000 ft on Sunday morning, and will drop to be near 6000 ft in the afternoon. Where snow does fall, expect very light accumulations of up to an inch. Isolated Valley sprinkles are possible Sunday, but most won’t see a drop.

Sunday night temperatures will drop down to be below freezing in parts of the Valley. By Monday, high temperatures will only reach the low 50s. Expect to be near and below freezing on Monday and Tuesday nights as well. We’ll warm up to average again by Wednesday.