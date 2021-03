It was a seasonable Monday, and temperatures tomorrow will be similar. However, we'll be dealing with the wind. Expect a breezy day in the Valley with a NW wind at 10-20 mph.

The Sierra will have more intense wind. A high wind warning will be in effect from 1 PM tomorrow until 5 AM Wednesday. A NE wind will be at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph possible.