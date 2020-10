Our air quality alert continues, and we still have a lot of smoke around Central California. On top of that, it has been windy with low relative humidity in the mountains, which enhances the fire danger. A red flag warning is in effect until 5 PM tomorrow for the Sierra.

Temperatures were cool today, but we will be warming this week. Mid 70s will return tomorrow, then we'll be in the upper 70s and even near 80 for the end of the week.