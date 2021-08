EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) -- Over 21,000 people got on the road on Monday to evacuate from South Lake Tahoe, which is now a ghost town as the Caldor Fire grows.

KRON4's Sara Stinson is reporting Tuesday by the Meyers Inspection Station on Highway 50, where at 5 a.m. a red haziness and flames can be seen in the dense terrain, burning towards South Lake Tahoe.