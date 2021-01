We had a few Valley sprinkles today, light foothill showers, and some Sierra snow. Our Monday system has dwindled, and we're going to see decreasing clouds tonight. Expect patchy fog to develop as well.

We'll see some sunshine by tomorrow afternoon, and highs will reach the upper 50s. Expect a similar forecast for most of this week. Friday is the next day that we could get Valley sprinkles and mountain showers.