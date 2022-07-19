YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Jul 19, 2022 / 08:12 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 19, 2022 / 08:12 PM PDT
Our excessive heat warning has been extended again to cover Wednesday’s heat. Expect to top out near 105° again. The Sierra will be quieter, and our isolated showers/storms from the past few days are done.
