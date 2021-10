FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A correctional officer who was shot while responding to an active shooter situation at the Fresno County Jail in 2016 has passed away due to his injuries.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced that Officer Toamalama Scanlan passed away at a hospital in Paramount. Deputies say Scanlan had remained hospitalized since he has shot by Thong Vang on September 3, 2016, in the main lobby of the jail.