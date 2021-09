FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - The sixth medical mission from Fresno to the country of Armenia is underway. A team of forty doctors and medical experts will spend two weeks providing free care to people who need it. Berj Apkarian, the Honorary Consul for the Republic of Armenia in Fresno, is the mission leader. "Our agenda is full. our efforts is fruitful," Apkarian says.

A first stop for the doctors: a history lesson at the Armenian Genocide Monument in Yerevan dedicated to the one and a half million Armenians who lost their lives in the 1915 genocide. Apkarian says it's important that the mission begins with that visit. "Make them aware that crime against humanity is unacceptable. Not only against Armenians, against any nation," he says.