Expect another warm night, and it will be breezy early overnight. Tomorrow will be extremely hot again with highs just over 105. It won’t be as muggy, but it will be breezy. Expect the wind to pick up after 2 PM to be sustained at 15-25 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

There will be isolated storms in the Sierra again.

On top of everything else, the Valley is getting smoke impacts from area wildfires. An air quality alert is in effect until further notice.