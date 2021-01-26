Tuesday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

A multi-day storm system is moving in. Showers are starting to spread into the Valley, and snow is developing in the Sierra. We’ll see heavy rain and snow off and on through Friday. A couple of inches will be possible in the Valley, over 5″ in the foothills, and over 6 feet of snow for the Sierra.

On top of everything else, there will be strong wind. A high wind warning will be in effect from midnight through noon tomorrow. 60+ mph gusts will be possible, and there will potentially be power outages.