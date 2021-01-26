Tuesday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

KGPE Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A multi-day storm system is moving in. Showers are starting to spread into the Valley, and snow is developing in the Sierra. We’ll see heavy rain and snow off and on through Friday. A couple of inches will be possible in the Valley, over 5″ in the foothills, and over 6 feet of snow for the Sierra.

On top of everything else, there will be strong wind. A high wind warning will be in effect from midnight through noon tomorrow. 60+ mph gusts will be possible, and there will potentially be power outages.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com