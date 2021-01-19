Tuesday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

The wind event in the Sierra is weakening, and gusts won’t be nearly as strong as the last 24 hours. The wind advisory in the Southern Sierra will expire at 1 AM.

Temperatures will remain mild for the next couple of days. Changes arrive Friday. Expect a cool-down, and we’ll be tracking showers heading our way late in the day. Expect showers Friday night, winding down Saturday morning.

Another round of rain will move through Sunday night into Monday. Snow levels will be lower with the cooler temperatures, and it will finally feel more like winter for a few days.