by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Mar 21, 2023 / 08:05 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 21, 2023 / 08:05 PM PDT
Rounds of rain will continue to impact the Valley and lower foothills through Thursday.
Snow levels are dropping, and the snow will create slick roads for areas down to 3500 ft tonight.
