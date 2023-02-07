YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Feb 7, 2023 / 05:48 PM PST
Updated: Feb 7, 2023 / 05:48 PM PST
It will be a cold and foggy night. A dense fog advisory will be in effect for the Valley from 2 AM – 10 AM Wednesday.
Highs will be milder tomorrow, and we’ll see much of the Valley reach the 60s.
