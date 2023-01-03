Showers will return early Wednesday morning. The heaviest rain will fall tomorrow evening and into early tomorrow night. Expect scattered showers Thursday, with an isolated rumble of thunder.

A flood watch will go into effect early Wednesday morning. Localized flooding and ponding on the roadways will be an issue, especially in the foothills.

It will be windy across the Valley Wednesday and Thursday, with the wind peaking between 10 PM and 4 AM Wednesday night. A wind advisory will be in effect for the west side mountain areas, and gusts up to 55 mph will be possible.

A winter storm warning will be in effect for the Sierra, mainly above 5000 ft. Snow levels will be higher and near 8000 ft tomorrow afternoon, but they’ll fall for Thursday. The impressive snow totals will be above 7000 ft.