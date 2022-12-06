Isolated showers and storms will fizzle out overnight. We’ll see patchy fog for the next couple of mornings.

Our next round of rain will move through late Thursday evening through early Friday morning, bringing the Valley less than a quarter of an inch of rain.

A stronger storm system will move into Central California late Friday evening. This storm will bring us more significant rain to the Valley and foothills through the weekend. It will also bring significant snow to the Sierra. Snow levels will be near 6000 ft Saturday, then will fall to be closer to 4000 ft Sunday.