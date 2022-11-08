We had an active day across Central California. We had widespread rain this morning, followed by a break from the rain early this afternoon, then scattered storms fired up late this afternoon and evening. Showers will be widely scattered tonight. We’ll see a lingering shower early tomorrow morning, then we’ll dry out for the rest of the day, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Heavy snow is continuing for the Sierra, mainly above 4000 ft. Expect the snow to taper off tomorrow morning, then we’ll be dry by tomorrow afternoon.