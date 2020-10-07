Tuesday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

Temperatures were cooler today, and we also had a few clouds roll through. We’ll be partly cloudy and hazy tonight, the mostly sunny and hazy tomorrow.

Temperatures will cool down for the rest of the week. We’ll be in the 80s for the next two days before falling to the 70s on Friday.

Our air quality alert is still in effect, but we’ll see improvements with our AQ by the end of the week. Our first chance of rain for this water year will be Friday night and into early Saturday. As of now, the Valley is on track to get a few one hundredths of and inch of rain. Snow levels will be very high and near 10,000 ft.