YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Oct 11, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 11, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
Our hot stretch of weather will continue Wednesday with highs reaching the 90s again in parts of the Valley. We’ll only gradually cool down for the next week.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com