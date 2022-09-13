YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Sep 13, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 13, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
Temperatures will continue to fall. Morning lows will be cool, and afternoon highs will be pleasantly warm.
Expect drier weather in the Sierra for the next few days. Sunday will bring the next chance of isolated showers and flurries.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com