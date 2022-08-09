YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
Posted: Aug 9, 2022 / 11:23 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 9, 2022 / 11:24 PM PDT
We enjoyed another day in the 90s. The end of the week will be hotter with triple digits returning to the Valley.
The Sierra had a few light showers today, but now we’re going to be drier for the rest of the week.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com