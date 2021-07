SACRAMENTO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) - An exclusive Inside California Politics / Emerson College poll found Californians are split when it comes to Governor Gavin Newsom’s performance as the recall election nears.

The exclusive new statewide poll of more than 1,000 registered voters, which has a margin of error of +/-2.9%, shows while Californians support keeping Gov. Newsom in office despite the recall campaign against him, more than half think it’s time for some new leadership in 2022.