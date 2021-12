FRESNO COUNTY Calif. (KSEE) - If you are a farmer all the recent rain and snow could serve as an early Christmas present. But for everyone else the rain brought slick roads and traffic slowdowns during the peak of holiday travel.

For Daniella Leyva Cruz, a local taco truck owner, a rainy day means fewer costumers at her truck. “It’s raining so people don’t want to get out and wait in the rain!” Leyva Cruz said.