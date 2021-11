CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE)- Thanksgiving marks the kick-off of the holiday shopping season. For locally-owned small businesses, Small Business Saturday is even bigger than Black Friday.

"Small business is the life and blood of our economy and Small Business Saturday really helps our local community. I encourage everyone to shop here in Clovis, support our local business owners and help us keep those tax dollars here," said Greg Newman of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce.