Thursday’s Foothill & Mountain Forecast

We have one more warm and hazy day in the forecast, then our weather changes big time on Friday. Tonight will be mostly clear and in the 40s and low 50s. Tomorrow will be unseasonably warm and in the upper 70s. Our air quality alert will remain in effect through tomorrow.

Temperatures will drop to the 60s on Friday, and it will be a breezy day. We'll see rain and high elevation snow arrive in the mountains, and there will be a slight chance for a light and isolated Valley shower.