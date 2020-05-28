Thursday’s Foothill & Mountain Forecast

Heat set a new record Wednesday. More record-setting heat on the way tomorrow.

Highs are running some 15 degrees above average for this time of year. The dangerous heat continues tomorrow. We'll see some changes begin to arrive Friday as a new storm system moves in this weekend. This isn't likely to bring rain but will bring temperatures back to normal.Fresno set a new record high minimum temperature yesterday of 73 degrees. The previous 69 degree record went back to 1896.