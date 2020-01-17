Thursday Storm Wrap-Up

With a quiet and sunny start to the day, it was hard to imagine a storm system was on the way.

The wind picked up during the morning hours, and we had maximum sustained wind at 20-30 mph across the Valley.

Strong sustained wind today

Gusts were even stronger. Madera recorded a gust of 40 mph.

Highest wind gust speeds today

The clouds rolled in, and rain arrived in the North Valley around noon. Fresno started seeing rain just after 2 PM. Showers made it to Hanford at 3 PM, and finally to Visalia and Tulare around 4 PM. Many saw 3-4 hours of steady rain before it moved out of the Valley.

.25-.50″ of rain for the Valley today

On average, we picked up .25-.50″ of rain today.

Snow levels hung around 2000 ft at times throughout the day. Mariposa, Oakhurst, Tollhouse, and Auberry all saw snowflakes with some spots getting a dusting. A couple of inches were reported around 3000 ft. We will update you with more snow totals as they get reported.

Snow in Oakhurst at 4 PM Thursday

Chains are required on many roads leading into the mountains as of 8:30 PM Thursday. This includes Highway 140 north of Mariposa, Highway 41 north of Oakhurst, Highway 168 near the top of the Four Lane, and Highway 180 near Dunlap. Check with Caltrans for the latest road conditions.

As of 8:30 PM, this storm system is winding down. There are a few stray showers lingering on the east side of the Valley against the foothills, and snow is continuing to fall above 3000 ft.

8:30 PM Thursday radar

Everyone will dry out overnight, and temperatures will be chilly. There will be a few spots of patchy fog Friday morning. Otherwise, Friday will be partly cloudy and seasonable.

Other than morning fog, our weekend will be uneventful weather-wise. Our next chance of light rain will be early next week.