by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Aug 4, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 4, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
It was another active day in the Sierra with showers and storms. There will be a slight chance in the Valley for an isolated shower tonight through tomorrow morning. Otherwise, most of the moisture will remain in the Sierra again.
