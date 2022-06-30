YourCentralValley.com
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Jun 30, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 30, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
Most of the Valley finally dropped below the triple digit mark today. Our cooling trend will continue through Independence Day, then expect the heat to return again next week.
