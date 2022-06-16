YourCentralValley.com
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Jun 16, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 16, 2022 / 08:02 PM PDT
After a hot couple of days, we have relief on the way. The wind is picking up this evening. Expect it to be windy through 2 AM. We’ll notice cooler temperatures tomorrow morning, and we’ll only warm up to the upper 70s tomorrow afternoon.
