We’ve had showers and thunderstorms across the Valley today. Snow levels in the Sierra are starting to drop below 6000 ft.

Tonight in the Valley and foothills, expect areas of rain. Isolated thunder will also be possible. Showers will end tomorrow morning.

Snow levels will drop to be near 4000 ft tomorrow morning, then will rise to 4500 ft. A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 11 AM tomorrow. Areas above 5000 ft will get 6-12+ inches of snow, while areas above 8000 ft will get up to 2 ft of snow.