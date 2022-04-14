YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Apr 14, 2022 / 08:04 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 14, 2022 / 08:04 PM PDT
We have a warm and sunny end to the week in store for us, then showers return early Saturday. Most of the rain in the Valley will fall in the morning, then expect stray sprinkles through mid-afternoon.
Snow will fall in the Sierra above 6500 ft.
