We had record-breaking temperatures today, and we’ll be in the same situation tomorrow. Expect mid 90s to end the week.

A big cool down will arrive this weekend, and the wind will come with it. It will be breezy into next week, and by Monday, temperatures will have fallen to the 60s.

Our next chance of light snow in the mountains will be on Monday. There will be a slight chance for a shower or few sprinkles in the Valley Monday night.