(The Hill) – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) said that he "holds his breath" while posing for photos after he received backlash for not wearing a mask in a series of pictures taken at SoFi Stadium.

Several California Democrats, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, were seen without masks in a series of photos taken at the NFL's NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.