FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A suspect wanted on a federal indictment was found in Fresno and taken into police custody following an hours-long standoff on Thursday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of East Madison in response to a U.S. Marshall Service search for a suspect. Fresno Police Department K9s and drones were used and the suspect was found to be barricaded inside a home.