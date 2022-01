FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - The ages of the victims in a southeast Fresno double homicide were released eight hours after the incident was first reported on Thursday.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, the person on the lawn discovered outside the home on the 5100 block of Tulare Avenue was a 90-year-old man. The person found inside the home was a 58-year-old woman.