TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A man has been arrested for a series of burglaries in Tulare County on Thursday, according to Tulare County sheriff officials.

Around 5:00 a.m., deputies on patrol saw a man inside a home that was recently burglarized on the 22000 block of Avenue 208 in Lindsay. According to officials, deputies knew that the home was vacant and were able to contact and arrest the man inside who was identified as Matthew Ward, 37.